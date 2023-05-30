Cowra Bowls Club celebrates its centenary

A hub of camaraderie, friendly competition, memories and recently recognised for its community spirit, the Cowra Bowling Club bowls club celebrated its centenary during a three course dinner at the club on Saturday, May 27.
Master of ceremonies for the occasion was club general manager Marc Eisenhauer who took to the stage welcoming those present and introducing special guest Kerry 'Skull' O'Keefe, an Australian cricket legend and renowned commentator.
O'Keefe is no stranger to the world of entertainment with his infectious laugh and humorous tails of his time in the media and on the cricket field.
Also among the guests were Cowra Mayor Bill West and Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, who expressed their gratitude for the club's contribution to the town's heritage and its role in fostering a strong sense of community spirit.
A centenary cake to mark the occasion was cut by Cowra Ladies Bowls Club President Judith Day.
