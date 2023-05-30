Cowra Guardian
Cowra Bowls Club celebrates its centenary

Updated May 31 2023 - 8:20am, first published May 30 2023 - 12:51pm
A hub of camaraderie, friendly competition, memories and recently recognised for its community spirit, the Cowra Bowling Club bowls club celebrated its centenary during a three course dinner at the club on Saturday, May 27.

