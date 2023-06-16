Breakout soldiers, prisoners 'still on duty'

The Australian and Japanese soldiers killed during the Cowra Breakout in 1944 are 'still on duty'.
Former local, Mark Baillie, delivering the fourth Koyo Matsuri Oration at the Cowra Japanese Garden late last month said the world could learn from these soldiers.
Mr Baille's late father, John, was very involved in the Japanese garden development in the 1970's as a member of the committee responsible for the garden concept.
"As I've reflect on this speech I have thought much about the 523 buried in the Japanese War Cemetery and the four Australian soldiers," Mr Baillie said.
"I reflected on their war, their doubts, their shame and indeed their duty.
"These soldiers continue to serve their countries, fulfilling their obligations to self, family, country and indeed history in a way they could never have imagined.
"Those countries are now partners in protecting peace of the Indo-Pacific.
"These soldiers are still on duty. They too have become guardians of a new world - a world where enemies become friends, where mutual respect is the foundation of our freedom.
"The world can learn from Cowra, from those interred and those who tended their memory. May we continue to build a world worthy of them," he said.
During his oration Mr Baillie focused on respect, a word he said which "describes Cowra, the Japanese War Cemetery, the Australian cemetery and the Japanese Garden that draws in the timelessness of Japanese Culture among the vastness of the Australian landscape".
He went on to describe Cowra as "a place of special significance in the relationship between Japan and Australia" as well as describing the war cemeteries and Japanese Garden as "sacred places".
"There are the sacred places that make us pause, reflect and remember what it means to be human," Mr Baillie said.
"Places where events confronted us, where choices were made and where we reflect on what it means to be human.
"The Cowra Japanese Garden, the Japanese War Cemetery along with the Australian War Cemetery and the Peace Bell are sacred.
"They are places made sacred by men, by the Australian servicemen and women, the soldiers, nurses and medics, cooks and guards.
"By the Japanese servicemen who wrestled with what duty and honour meant, trying to keep faith with their country, their code of honour and duty and the reputation of their families.
"By the sacrifice of Australians and Japanese on a fateful night almost 80 years ago. By the local servicemen after war's end who tended the graves of their comrades and eventually their enemies with tenderness and care.
"It was made sacred by the community members who remembered the lives and stories of all who were part of Cowra at that time and who saw the potential for Cowra to be a place of reconciliation and healing.
"By the people who worked to design and cultivate the garden, in a way to bring the Japanese who live in Australia back home.
"It is made sacred every day by those who visit.
"This is a place from which we draw strength, heal wounds and shape the world," he said.
Cowra's story, Mr Baillie said "has become foundational to the modern Australian Japan relationship".
"For that we must be grateful to all," he said.
"After the war, here in Cowra the RSL sub branch started tending the graves of the four Australians who were killed in the outbreak.
"Their actions were in stark contrast to officialdom who had been embarrassed by the escape.
"The graves and eventually the garden tended something deeper - and that was the relationship between Australia and Japan.
"Over time the Japanese Cemetery and the garden were built and Cowra became a special place in the Australia and Japanese relationship.
"In a new age of authoritarian indoctrination and where individual freedom and the sovereignty of nations is not respected the world could learn from this town and this place.
"Australia and Japan have chosen to learn from history, not repeat it. We share a belief in an Indo Pacific that is diverse, open and free.
"The partnership between Australia and Japan has been forged in to one of extraordinary success and intimacy over many decades.
"What binds our people is respect. respect for human dignity, respect for human freedom, respect for national sovereignty, respect for a rules based order and respect for diverse political views and for the property rights of others," Mr Baillie said.
