Cowra the third stop in Australia for Japan's new ambassador

Canberra, Sydney and now Cowra - the only centres to have hosted Japan's new ambassador to Australia Mr Suzuki Kazuhiro who arrived in the country on May 17, 2023.
Speaking at a function at the Cowra Japanese Garden on Monday to mark Cowra's Koyo Matsuri autumn festival Mr Kazuhiro spoke of the town's close relationship with Japan.
"I'm very honoured to have this opportunity to visit Cowra. My predecessors have regarded Cowra as the spiritual home of the friendship Japan and Australia enjoy," Mr Kazuhiro said.
Prior to attending Monday's function Mr Kazuhiro visited the Japanese and Australian war cemeteries in Cowra to "pay my respects to the Japanese and Australians buried there".
"As the ambassador of Japan to Australia I would sincerely like to thank the people of Cowra for paying their respect and maintaining these war cemeteries so beautifully for decades," he said.
"It has been 50 years since the announcement by Cowra Tourism that the Japanese garden would be built. It is impressive to see how this Japanese garden grew over five decades as the symbol of the mature friendship between Japan and Australia.
"We have not only become best friends in Asia but we also share a special strategy partnership in an ever changing world.
"I am very much excited to serve here to further promote the relationship which was built on the accomplishments of those before us symbolised by this beautiful garden," he said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
