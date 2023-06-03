Reconciliation Week every week at Mulyan

Our aim is to create a system based on trust, respect, strength and admiration for our First Nations people. We embrace reconciliation in pursuance of ongoing healing of our nation and we strive to embed practices within our school that will provide opportunities for students to connect with their culture. One of these practices is our weekly Yarn Up Groups. Our Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer, Lew Beale, invites Aboriginal community members to come and share their knowledge and stories with our Stage 3 students. Yarn Up occurs every Thursday and is a highlight for our students each week. The community members inspire our staff and students with their stories of triumph and success, often also overcoming hardship and set backs.