Reconciliation Week every week at Mulyan

Mulyan Public School is committed to making a difference through building relationships between our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families, students, teachers and communities. We are dedicated to investing in cultural knowledge and embedding Aboriginal perspectives into all elements of our work and education.
Our aim is to create a system based on trust, respect, strength and admiration for our First Nations people. We embrace reconciliation in pursuance of ongoing healing of our nation and we strive to embed practices within our school that will provide opportunities for students to connect with their culture. One of these practices is our weekly Yarn Up Groups. Our Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer, Lew Beale, invites Aboriginal community members to come and share their knowledge and stories with our Stage 3 students. Yarn Up occurs every Thursday and is a highlight for our students each week. The community members inspire our staff and students with their stories of triumph and success, often also overcoming hardship and set backs.
This year our Reconciliation Week celebration will be held on Friday 2nd June. We begin with a Welcome at 12noon, followed by a smoking ceremony, reconciliation march, Mulyan Aboriginal Dance Group, Aboriginal artefacts and community lunch. We invite all the community to bring a picnic lunch and come along to celebrate reconciliation in our beautiful vast playground and explore our new cultural space and yarning circle.
