Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Reconciliation Week every week at Mulyan

June 3 2023 - 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mulyan Public School is committed to making a difference through building relationships between our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families, students, teachers and communities. We are dedicated to investing in cultural knowledge and embedding Aboriginal perspectives into all elements of our work and education.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.