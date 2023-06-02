Opponents starting to sing the Blues

The Cowra Blues have continued their domination of the Tier 2 Central West AFL competition.
Despite being down on numbers due to injury and unavailability the Blues completely dominated Bathurst Giants at Mulyan Oval on Saturday, restricting the visitors to a single goal.
In contrast the Blues slotted 25 goals and 17 behinds on the way to recording a 25-17-167 to 1-0-6 victory over the Giants who remain winless so far this season, their only competition points coming from a first round forfeit from Parkes Panthers.
The win cements Cowra's position at the top of the competition table on 20 points with five wins from all five of their matches.
In the absence of leading goal scorers Frank Bright and Nathan Worth the scoring for the Blues was shared across the paddock on Saturday with Sam King (7), Thomas Thuaux (5) and Joe Waters (4) leading the way.
Justin Kelly added two majors to the score with singles scored by Mason Bright, Lachlan Sutton and Robert Flick-Gibbs.
In the earlier women's match the Blues were defeated by Bathurst Giants 3-1-19 to 9-10-64.
Cowra's goal scorers were Amy Canty (2) and Emma Nobes (1) while Olivia Johnston (4), Jayarna Kay (2), Zara Peck, Jamillia Worland and Bella Gibson slotted majors for the Giants.
Despite the loss Blues women's coach Sarah Day said her side "is getting better and better".
"Numbers have been really positive which was one of my main concerns this year," she said.
"The girls' ball movement is getting better, it's improving out of sight."
To get their first win Day said the ladies now have to, "after getting a lot of ball in their (attacking) 50, need to get the skill to snap their kicks for goal".
Speaking about the all conquering Cowra men's side Day said the side has been aided by new recruits.
"Their skills are great, they're looking pretty good. If they continue to retain their numbers they are looking strong for the season," she said.
In other Tier 2 matches over the weekend Orange Tigers 5-13-43 defeated Bathurst Bushrangers 3-2-20 and Parkes Panthers were too strong 8-9-57 against Dubbo Demons 2-1-13.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
