Cowra Public marks National Sorry Day

On Friday 26th May, Cowra Public School students and staff recognised National Sorry Day.
Sorry Day is a day to reflect, mourn and remember the Stolen Generations, who were forcibly removed from their homes, their families and their culture.
On National Sorry Day, we remember the trauma and mistreatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and acknowledge their resilience and strength.
Our Year 6 Aboriginal students were privileged to join the Wagambirra dancers from Cowra High School, for a special performance acknowledging National Sorry Day.
Our students have been learning dance this term, under the guidance of Ms Isobel Coe, Mr Will Ingram and Mr Dean Murray.
A special thank you to the Cowra High dance students for the amazing mentoring they continue to give our Year 6 students.
Our Infants Choir were also invited to perform their award-winning Eisteddfod pieces, at the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre's National Sorry Day morning tea.
Students to walk Kendal Street as part of Reconciliation Week
This week we celebrate Reconciliation Week, with the 2023 theme being "Be A Voice for Generations".
On Friday, June 2, our whole school will be joined by the Cowra Small Schools for a Reconciliation Week Walk down Kendal Street at 10:15am.
