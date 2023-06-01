Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Up and down Eagles defeated in final minutes

June 2 2023 - 8:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The boot of Noah Ryan nearly got Cowra over the line against Orange City.
The boot of Noah Ryan nearly got Cowra over the line against Orange City.

In a match of twists and turns between it was Orange City who emerged victorious with a thrilling 31-28 win over the Cowra Eagles thanks to a late try from Fletcher Rose in the Blowes Cup match between the two sides in Orange on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.