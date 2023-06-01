Up and down Eagles defeated in final minutes

In a match of twists and turns between it was Orange City who emerged victorious with a thrilling 31-28 win over the Cowra Eagles thanks to a late try from Fletcher Rose in the Blowes Cup match between the two sides in Orange on Saturday.
In the seventh minute, Turner Ormsby put first points of the match on the board for City with Fletcher Doyle adding the extra points with a successful conversion, giving City an early 7-0 lead.
Building on their momentum, Orange City struck again minutes later. This time, it was Fletcher Doyle himself who dashed through the Eagles' defensive line for a try. He missed the subsequent conversion, leaving the score at 12-0.
Just when it was looking bleak the Eagles fought back and in the 13th minute, Joe Sullivan found open space out wide to cross. Noah Ryan's conversion attempt went astray.
In the 32nd minute, Ryan, showcased his individual brilliance crossing in a great solo effort, levelling the scores at 12-12.
However, Orange City quickly responded with Gordan James, determined to restore his team's lead, showcased his skills with a fine solo try of his own.
The successful conversion by Doyle pushed Orange City ahead, leading 19-12.
Just before halftime, the Eagles managed to narrow the gap, Ryan confidently converting a penalty kick, taking the score to 19-15 in favour of Orange City as the teams headed to the break.
In the second half, the intensity continued to rise. The Cowra Eagles, buoyed by their first-half comeback, fought tooth and nail to close the deficit. In the 15th minute, Noah Ryan's boot brought the score to 19-18, putting the Eagles within striking distance.
The visitors' determination paid off in the 70th minute when Jeremy Montgomery crossed for a crucial try that swung the momentum in favour of the Cowra Eagles. With the successful conversion, they took the lead for the first time in the match 25-18.
However, City refused to let victory slip away and Sia Nemani crashed over for a converted try which again before Noah Ryan's boot swung the lead back to Cowra.
With the match hanging in the balance, it was City who rose to the occasion with Fletcher Rose again crossing to seal the win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.