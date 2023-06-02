Filling a void in Cowra's retail market

Steven McAndrew at Cowra's Bed's R Us and Furniture House has stepped in to fill a void left in the town's retail market following the closure of the town's Target Country store.
Macca, as he is better known, saw an opportunity to invest in Cowra's future and is now stocking Manchester.
He is now encouraging other Cowra businesses to follow suit and expand their range to include items previously available at Target.
In turn, Macca is encouraging Cowra residents to support our locally owned businesses by shopping local and making their own investment in Cowra's future.
Beds R Us and Furniture House Cowra have expanded in to Manchester, stocking a variety of Australia's most popular brands including Bambury, Bambi, Bambillo and Logan Mason.
The new Manchester hub covers all the bedroom basics - pillows, sheets, mattress protectors and mattress toppers.
In stock is a wide range of winter warmers, including electric blankets, heated electric throw rugs, flannelette sheets, along with wool and mircofibre quilts.
Plus there's a range of Bambury towels, cushions and throw rugs.
Beds R Us and Furniture House Cowra also stock a large range of Australian Made Mattresses, Indoor and Outdoor Furniture, along Mobility Scooters, Walking Aids, Lift Chairs and Lift Beds and a small range of white goods.
