Pool concept plan adopted

Cowra Shire Council is moving forward with the redevelopment of the Cowra Aquatic Centre.
At its May meeting Council was presented with a report on the overall redevelopment concept design and six individual Works Packages (WP), with estimated costs for various elements, allowing works to be staged as funds become available.
In the report Director of Infrastructure, Dirk Wymer, stated Council already has confirmed grant funding and sustainable loan funding of $4.73M budgeted in its Long-Term Financial Plan, estimated to be sufficient to deliver two of the works packages; WP1 - the new filtration building and pool filtration and WP3 - splash pad components of the project.
Other works like the redevelopment of the main pool, including changes to the entry ramp and stairs and the toddler pool conversion will have to wait until other funds are secured.
The report stated "The Aquatic Centre renewal project appears suitable to a number of grant programs currently available to Council but a realistic delivery program needs to be considered."
In the report Mr Wymer said "The Cowra Swimming Club, Mobility Improving People (MIPS) and Cowra swim teachers were provided a presentation on the concept design on May 9, 2023.
"The plans were very well received with the community groups agreeing that the new design significantly improved access to the 50m pool with the ramp entry and stairs.
"The splash pad design was also well received particularly by the swim teachers as it will assist younger age groups with water confidence."
A motion to accept the recommendation in the report, "to adopt the concept design and work packages and prepare and advertise tender for detailed hydraulic, structural, mechanical design Work Packages 1, 2 and 3," was moved by Cr Paul Smith and seconded by Cr Ruth Fagan.
In speaking to the motion, Cr Smith described the redevelopment as a "major item, one that won't contribute too much to our finances, but it goes without saying the pool is an important part of the town.
"If you stop one person from drowning it's worth every cent," he saod.
Cr Fagan congratulated Mr Wymer and his staff on, "putting together this very comprehensive and very complicated design.
"Its been coming for a long time and we've been talking about this for the last six years, and I'm really pleased to see that we've actually got a design and we're actually being able to go ahead with this, I thank the Director," Cr Fagan said.
"I'm really excited about it and I hope we can complete the whole thing within the next 12 months or two years at least, and thank you very much for bringing it to a council meeting with a recommendation."
Cr Sharon D'Elboux said, "I just wanted to start this by saying how important this report is tonight for the future planning of our community needs.
"As said by Cr Paul Smith, a pool is a very important infrastructure and anyone who learns to swim has an excellent, essential life skill.
"I also wanted to point out user groups of the pool consulted significantly in this process have followed up with phone calls with myself and maybe some other councillors here around the table tonight, to show their support for this project and also clarify particular details."
Cr D'Elboux asked that the provision of temporary shade be looked at going forward with the removal of decaying trees being necessary and taking into account the amount of time it takes for trees to grow.
Cr Peter Wright wanted to point out the project is an infrastructure upgrade as well as getting a better facility, "its not council going out with a wish list and doing something that's not really necessary."
Cr Cheryl Downing said she fully supported the project describing it as "exciting".
"The plans look amazing for the splash pad, which will add something for everyone to the pool.
"I know that some of the actual funding that we've got is changing the way we had first planned to go about the actual project but I think it will work just fine."
In summing up Mayor Bill West said, "I think everybody's delighted where we are at with this one."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
