'No shed' is safe from a Cowra M and D performance

Among Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society members there's a joke that's often bandied about - 'there isn't a cow shed within a 100km radius of Cowra that hasn't been considered as a venue for a performance".
This year the Society is celebrating its 60th year making the occasion with three concerts in its most regular venue, the Cowra Civic Centre, in July.
Fifty-year veteran of the society Carl Erle first performed with the society in 1973.
At Cowra Council's monthly meeting on May 22 Mr Erle addressed councillors asking they approve an application to provide 50 per cent assistance of the Civic Centre hire cost to mark the occasion.
Councillors voted to approve the application which now means the society will only pay $2270.50 to hire the centre.
Mr Erle explained the society's only source of revenue is from ticket sales.
"(It's a) reasonably modest amount to help celebrate our 60 years," Mr Erle said.
The Society's first show was in 1963 at the old Lyric Hall which is where the St Raphael's Hall now stands in Lachlan Street.
After the Lyric Hall burned to the ground the Cowra Civic Centre was built and opened in 1969.
The Society's shows then moved to the centre, the first being Sweeney Todd at the beginning of 1970.
"Investing a bit of money into our society will provide a big return to the community as a whole," Mr Erle told the council.
Mr Erle told the council, over the last 60 years the Cowra M and D had presented 150 major productions as well as many small plays, concerts and special events.
"We've involved well over 2000 locals of all ages, from people as young as five," he said.
That youngest member was Rachel Sligar who played the role of Gretle, the youngest of the Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music.
Current member Norm Palazzi, who turns 80 this year, will be singing in the Society's anniversary concert at the end of July.
"I don't think there is a community hall that we haven't performed in at Woodstock, Billimari, Gooloogong, Morongla, Koorawatha.
"Sometimes we've done a regional tour, usually concerts and small plays.
(And) Occasionally done productions in the (Cowra) Showground Pavilion.
"As a joke we say there isn't a cow shed within a 100km radius of Cowra that is safe from a performance by the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society," Mr Erle said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
