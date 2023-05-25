Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

'No shed' is safe from a Cowra M and D performance

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated June 13 2023 - 11:46am, first published May 25 2023 - 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the cast of crew of the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society.
Some of the cast of crew of the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society.

Among Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society members there's a joke that's often bandied about - 'there isn't a cow shed within a 100km radius of Cowra that hasn't been considered as a venue for a performance".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.