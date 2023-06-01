Patient trapped, paramedics to the rescue in training exercise

Trapped in a well, nine metres below the surface at the CowraVan Park.
Rescue paramedics from Cowra and Blayney were called to the scene last week after receiving a call that a worker was unconscious and needed assistance.
That was the scenario for what was a NSW NSW Ambulance Rescue Paramedic training day in Cowra.
It may not have been a real life and death event but under the guidance of three training officers, including special training officer Tim Nulty, the paramedics were lowered, in full breathing apparatus, into the well at the CowraVan Park last week.
The training day was part of monthly training the officers receive after completing an initial eight week training course to become rescue paramedics.
"We'll do road crash one month, vertical, confined space, a multiple of different things," Mr Nulty said of the monthly training.
"It's a requirement, every month they get mandatory training.
"That's on the back of an eight week course they do initially. It keeps them on top of their craft."
And the officers need to be kept up to date just to use the equipment they have access to.
"There is so much in a rescue truck that they need to make sure they can access patients with," he said, describing the work of a rescue paramedic as "the best job in the world".
"Today is confined space entry training, we've got a patient who's collapsed.
"A lot of kids go into confined spaces, like a drain, to play and they become unconscious because of low oxygen or toxic gasses.
"For this scenario a patient has collapsed, we need to access through the only access point in breathing apparatus.
"The officers will be lowered down, access the patient, package them up and get them back out so that the patient can be treated.
"Because we're working at heights, in a confined space, in dirty air this is probably one of the most high risk things we do, hence the reason it is all highly regulated, we have to make sure everything is covered for safety, "Mr Nulty said.
To ensure all possibilities were taken in to account three training officers attended.
The scene for last week's 'rescue' was sourced by a local rescue paramedic with NSW Ambulance then making sure all insurances and safety measures where in place while contacting Cowra Shire Council to ensure the training could go ahead.
"It works good for council as well because they can use it as part of an action plan if the need arises," Mr Nulty said.
"That's how we sell it to them we can actually help them with their plans of how to get a worker out if they become trapped.
"There's a lot of controls in place to make it a safe environment for the workers but there is always that one percent chance that something can go wrong.
"We drag kids out of drains all the time," he said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
