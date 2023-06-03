The Mulligrubbers love a good challenge

This time of year is full of sporting competitions for a variety of PSSA sports.
Mulligrubbers love a good challenge and the sporting field is no different. They make us proud with their efforts and sportsmanship, after all, sportsmanship is the most important thing when it comes to competitions ! Here are reports on this week's events:
We love Soccer!
This week our Mulyan PS boys' and girls' soccer teams played against Grenfell PS.
Our boys had a win and our girls had a loss. All students played with determination and grit! Most importantly good sportsmanship was on display from both teams. We couldn't be prouder.
A quick trip to McDonalds after the game and the respectful behaviour of our students were on display again. Special thanks to Mr Duncombe and Mr Lynch for driving our buses and our soccer coaches Mrs Wilson, Mrs Baratto and Mrs Statham
Terrific Touch!!
Another wonderful sporting achievement came from our boys' and girls' touch football teams who were up against two strong sides, Grenfell and Canowindra.
Well done to the boys winning their touch football game against Grenfell.
Unfortunately, the girls were defeated by Canowindra but tried hard with a never give up attitude.
Great sportsmanship shown by all and a special thanks to Mr Duncombe for being our referee, Mrs James and Mrs Kerr for coaching the teams.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.