Variety Bash rolls into Greenethorpe with a new cubby house

On Monday, May 11, 130 mad-cap vintage vehicles rolled into Greenthorpe on day two of the 2023 NSW Bash; and visited Greenthorpe Public School with a very special grant to fund a special cubby house.
Greenethorpe is a tiny school of just 16 students, the majority coming from low socio-economic families.
The cubby house is intended to enhance their education with creative play and co-operative play.
The 2023 Variety NSW Bash is a key regional fundraising event for Variety - the Children's Charity.
It is not a race or rally but rather a drive through rural NSW with like-minded fundraisers, enjoying travelling to parts of Australia that they may not otherwise see. At the same time the Bashers are raising money which will fund much needed equipment and resources for kids across NSW & ACT with unmet needs, some of these grants are distributed along the way to schools and communities.
The colourful convoy of vehicles delighted little and big kids alike and included nine NRL team themed cars, Team Tonka, Spongebob Squarepants, Toy Story Crocodile Dundee, Scooby Doo, Transformers, Shrek, Star Wars, Dark Lords, Minions, Trolls, Flintstones and Thomas the Tank Engine themed vehicles.
The convoy rolled into 12 schools along the way delivering more than $80,000 in grants to meet each school's wish list; ranging from a food van for hospitality training, chicken coop and chicken run, cubby house, sandpit, shade sail, netball & baseball tower and trikes to a 3D printer, podcast equipment, laptops, iPads, Lego, science apparatus and library refurbishment.
