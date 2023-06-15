Cowra Guardian
Variety Bash rolls into Greenethorpe with a new cubby house

June 15 2023 - 1:12pm
Greenethorpe School received a $5000 donation from the Variety Bash to purchase a new cubby house.
On Monday, May 11, 130 mad-cap vintage vehicles rolled into Greenthorpe on day two of the 2023 NSW Bash; and visited Greenthorpe Public School with a very special grant to fund a special cubby house.

