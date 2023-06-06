Scholarship support places recipient 'in good stead'

Thirteen Central West NSW students including Cowra medical student, Hannah Nobes, are greatly appreciative of the support they will receive as recipients of OCTEC's inaugural Glenn Taylor Scholarship program.
OCTEC Board member Glenn Taylor sadly passed away last year with the scholarship program named in Glenn's honour to recognise his commitment to the provision of training and employment services for those facing barriers. Glenn's passion for Orange and the Central West more generally is also recognised by the program.
The inaugural group of recipients range in age from 18 through to their mid-thirties, with the students studying in a range of disciplines from health and teaching through to wine science and cinematography.
All had been finding it hard to make ends meet due to the financial demands of their education, accommodation and general living expenses.
"As a not for profit community services organisation, this program continues OCTEC's important work of addressing inequality and supporting talented young people in regional and rural areas that face barriers to further education," said OCTEC Chair, Jeff Whitton.
"The program is a fitting tribute to Glenn's life and his absolute passion to help those less well off."
Scholarship recipient, Hannah Nobes, has worked as a farmhand on a remote cattle station, a grain sampler and a fencing contractor to help pay for her education.
"The kindness and generosity that I've been shown by OCTEC, will place me in good stead for a long career in the Central West and beyond," Hannah said.
Hannah hopes that the struggles she's had in meeting the costs of her education will "make me not only a better more well-rounded person, they'll also make me a better doctor."
Another recipient, 34 year old Ann McGuinness from Orange, gave up a permanent job in order to study dental science, with the aim of doing her bit to better the poor oral health that many in regional and rural communities experience. The fifth year student had been working three jobs during university holidays in order to save funds to support herself and buy the expensive resources required for her course.
Ann recognises the importance of the scholarship program and Glenn Taylor's legacy. "I am aware of Glenn's work in the community, and applying for a scholarship named after him seemed a good fit with my own views with respect to community and social justice."
Information regarding the 2024 Glenn Taylor Scholarship Program will be announced later in the year.
