Australian music sensation Sneaky Sound System is the headline act for this year's Frost and Fire at Forbes Ski Dam, along with a swag of local and regional performing talent.
According to Forbes mayor Phyllis Miller Frost and Fire has embedded itself into the Forbes calendar, drawing visitors from around NSW and interstate.
"It embodies everything that is great about winter - the old-fashioned country bonfire, mates, great food and drink. Frost and Fire is about celebrating the winter solstice - the shortest day and longest night of the year, and what better way to do this than under the canopy of perfect, starry skies at Forbes," Mayor Miller said.
Joining Aussie pop sensation Sneaky Sound System on the line-up is a mix of local and regional support acts. Grenfell's Belinda Day kicks off the evening, followed by Forbes locals Cler, Em and Jo, back by popular demand, and indee-pop newcomer Birdee, originally from Parkes and now making waves on the international music scene.
Sydney Fire Dancers will also add to the evening's entertainment, along with the lighting of the grand effigy.
"Mark Saturday June 17 in your calendar, book your tickets, pack your chair and picnic rug, and bring your fun along to Frost and Fire," Mayor Miller said.
Tickets go on sale from March 30, and are available through 123tix.com.au. Free shuttle buses will run from Forbes Town Hall and Renfree Street to the Ski Dam.
