Delegates brief CWA on state conference

Branch Secretary, Cheryl McAlister helped with raffle ticket sales and served in the CWA Shop, while Bernadette Newham worked with the Land Cookery display and the Gala Dinner Preparations. The Gala Dinner, held at the Panthers Bathurst Skyline Room, was organized by Rowena Casey. A highlight of the conference was the presentation by Rowena Casey (Chair of the Show Catering Committee) and her team of a cheque for $100,000 profit from the 2022 Sydney Royal Easter Show CWA Tearooms.