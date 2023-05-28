Delegates brief CWA on state conference

The main focus of the May meeting of Cowra Evening CWA branch was on the recent four day State Conference and annual general meeting held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Conference delegates, Branch President Kaye Kilby, and Vice-President Ros Ryan, did a joint power-point presentation that covered many of the key moments.
The 2023 Conference motto was "COURAGE, KINDNESS, STRENGTH".
An Inter-faith Service was held at the Catholic Cathedral of St Michael and St John on the Sunday evening prior to conference with assistance from religious leaders of the Catholic and Anglican Churches, Baha'i Assembly and Al Sahabah Mosque.
This was preceded by an enlightening Aboriginal cultural presentation given by Uncle Bill Allen and Jade Yanha - unfortunately the planned smoking ceremony was cancelled by heavy rain.
A twinning dinner between our Central Western Group members and Far Western Group members was also held on the Sunday night.
The official opening ceremony began with the Scots All Saints Pipe and Drum band leading the official party to the stage.
Aunty Gloria Rogers welcomed everyone to her traditional country and gave a moving cultural address.
The Allegri Singers performed beautifully.
The keynote speaker was Shanna Whan, CEO and founder of Sober in the Country and 2022 Australian of the Year Local Hero. State President, Joy Beame's address bought the official opening to an end.
The Conference went into full swing for the rest of the four days.
Mr Greg Sam spoke about The Royal Flying Doctor Service, Detective Chief inspector Cameron Whiteside and Ms Ann Brennan about the work of the Rural Crime Prevention Team and Fiona Nash spoke in her capacity as Regional Health Commissioner.
Ros Ryan spoke in support of pancreatic cancer being the Medical Research project choice for 2023-2024, but Ovarian Cancer was voted in.
The rest of the time was spent debating the numerous motions that had been put forward.
Ros outlined some of the more interesting topics, some passed with great support, others lost.
Some other members attended as observers and volunteers.
Branch Secretary, Cheryl McAlister helped with raffle ticket sales and served in the CWA Shop, while Bernadette Newham worked with the Land Cookery display and the Gala Dinner Preparations. The Gala Dinner, held at the Panthers Bathurst Skyline Room, was organized by Rowena Casey. A highlight of the conference was the presentation by Rowena Casey (Chair of the Show Catering Committee) and her team of a cheque for $100,000 profit from the 2022 Sydney Royal Easter Show CWA Tearooms.
Congratulations to Wendy Dick who was the winner of the knitted rug raffle, which had been run over the last few months. President Kaye Kilby was pleased to welcome two new members to the branch, Faye Stockley and Glenda McIntosh. Anyone interested in attending a future meeting (held on the 2nd Wednesday evening of the month) can contact Kaye on 0414 805 090.
