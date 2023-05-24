Koorawatha meets high expectations

Koorawatha Public School meets high expectations Advertising Feature

Koorawatha Public School has a high-expectations culture with staff being trained in highly appraised wellbeing models such as Stronger Smarter, Zones of Regulation and PAX Good Behaviour Game.



The School Chaplain offers targeted pastoral care across the school for students, families and staff, and our proud General Assistants offer extracurricular learning through music lessons and tools and maintenance workshops as part of our mentoring program.

Koorawatha Public School takes pride in its unrelenting commitment to ensuring that its community connects, succeeds and thrives.



The school community, including the Parents & Citizens committee and Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG), has developed an ethos of Courage, Kindness and Yindyamarra (meaning respect in Wiradjuri language).

Koorawatha Public School emphasises student, family and community voice, and has created an approach to wellbeing that is equitable, dynamic and contextualised.



All students co-create learning, cultural, attendance and social and emotional goals which are shared with their teacher and parent/carers as part of the school's scheduled 3-Way Conferences. Individualised Educational Plans and Personalised Learning Pathways illustrate these goals.

As students' needs may vary, they are provided support and extension to cater for these. Our school liaises with internal and external specialist services such as counselling, behavioural analysis, speech therapy and occupational therapy.

The whole school community and its partners collaborated and prepared an evolving Reconciliation Action Plan using Reconciliation Australia's Narragunnawali platform. It proudly reflects our commitment to the ongoing healing of our nation.



The school further enhanced community engagement through the creation of an Outdoor Learning Hub (OLH) as part of our learning ecosystem project. The hub's three pillars for success surround sustainability, transition and multicultural programs that align and extend curriculum.

The school hosted Variety the Children's Charity's Postie Dash and as a result the school received a substantial grant which enhanced the hub. This has recently been extended as the school constructed dual-purpose pathways for walking/jogging and cycling on its extensive acreage. This was successfully put to the test with the recent hosting of the Cowra Small Schools Cross-Country event. We aim to extend its accessibility to the broader community under Share Our Space.

Koorawatha Public School students celebrate Harmony Day. Pictures supplied