Changing faces on the menu at Cafe

Cafe Ruze has changed hands.
New owner Rhonda Amos, a former school admin manager and freelance cater for 15 years has also run a bistro and restaurant at Blayney.
"I just decided I wanted to get back in to hospitality," Rhonda said.
"I've had 30 years with the Department of Education and thought it was time to spend more time with adults," Rhonda said.
Joining Rhonda at Cafe Ruze is her daughter Anita Barrett who will continue working weekends in the restaurant at Cowra's Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre, a role she has loved for the past five years.
While the menu has undergone some slight changes the biggest change diners and coffee lovers will notice is a change in opening hours and days at Cafe Ruze.
"From mid-June we'll be opening Saturday's, just for the mornings for breakfast and morning tea," Rhonda said.
"There's just not enough open in Cowra of a Saturday," Anita added.
"I'm also going to be introducing a Tradie Tuesday, from 7.30am to 8.30am for a bacon and egg roll and a drink," Rhonda said.
"And later on I hope to have one night a month as a feature night where you'll have to book a table."
Cafe Ruze is currently open 8.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday for breakfast, lunch, morning and afternoon tea. Their menu is available on their facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.