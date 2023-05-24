Celebrating a diversity of cultures

Cowra High School is a comprehensive rural school with an increasing enrolment of 540 students, including approximately 20 per cent Aboriginal students.
Students enrolled at Cowra High School come from a broad range of socioeconomic backgrounds. Through quality teaching, Cowra High School seeks to prepare students to fulfil their potential and pursue excellence in all fields of endeavour.
We value culture and positive self-worth to empower students to lead purposeful lives, contributing to local and global communities to succeed in a dynamic world.
We strive to provide a holistic and inclusive education for all learners, fostering resilience and creating curious, confident, respectful and responsible learners.
The Cowra community has high expectations of educational achievement for all students. The school's strong links with businesses and community organisations of Cowra demonstrate a genuine integration of the school as a community resource.
For 50 years Cowra High School has extended these links through a long-standing student exchange program with Seikei High School in Tokyo; offering student exchanges and cultural visits.
Cowra High School continues to build its relationships with partner primary schools in the Cowra network where teachers work together to ensure a seamless and successful transition supporting student learning and wellbeing.
Staff professional learning is strategically planned with a focus on instructional leadership where all students are working towards achieving more than one year's growth for one year of learning.
Cowra High School is committed to developing a deeper understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture as a path to reconciliation and a positive future.
Students pursue excellence through engagement in academic, sporting, cultural and creative and performing arts. Broad subject choice ensures students are able to reach their potential and achieve individual success.
What makes us unique and proud are our school's rural location and community composition. We embrace a variety of cultures and celebrate this in all we do.
We foster this inclusivity through our ties to our national history, Seikei and Camden exchange programs and participation in community events. In addition, the sharing of culture of our First Australians is embedded in everyday life at Cowra High School.
The sharing of culture of our First Australians is embedded in our everyday life.
Cowra Public School's motto is Knowledge is Power and the emphasis is on giving every child every opportunity every day to support them in reaching their full potential as individuals.
The school promotes a student-centred, caring environment fostering self-worth, responsibility, co-operation, self-motivation and equal opportunities for all.
The school provides a safe, happy environment that supports student learning and wellbeing; opportunities for high personal achievement; comprehensive student wellbeing programs; positive and respectful relationships that enable students to experience a sense of belonging to their school and community; and strong partnerships with support agencies in the Cowra region.
At Cowra Public School, we are committed to creating a collaborative and inclusive learning environment where staff and students are encouraged towards innovative thinking and lifelong learning.
We offer learning and support programs to cater for the needs of all learners; classrooms equipped with the latest technology; innovative 21st-century learning experiences; strong music and band programs; Wiradyuri Language program; and a wide variety of sport and physical education programs.
Kindergarten orientation sessions will be held in September and October.
For more information about these sessions, online enrolment and the school in general, please visit cowra-p.schools.nsw.gov.au.
To arrange a personal tour of the school with our principal, Mrs Jenny Lewis, please phone the school on (02) 6342 2400.
Koorawatha Public School has a high-expectations culture with staff being trained in highly appraised wellbeing models such as Stronger Smarter, Zones of Regulation and PAX Good Behaviour Game.
The School Chaplain offers targeted pastoral care across the school for students, families and staff, and our proud General Assistants offer extracurricular learning through music lessons and tools and maintenance workshops as part of our mentoring program.
Koorawatha Public School takes pride in its unrelenting commitment to ensuring that its community connects, succeeds and thrives.
The school community, including the Parents & Citizens committee and Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG), has developed an ethos of Courage, Kindness and Yindyamarra (meaning respect in Wiradjuri language).
Koorawatha Public School emphasises student, family and community voice, and has created an approach to wellbeing that is equitable, dynamic and contextualised.
All students co-create learning, cultural, attendance and social and emotional goals which are shared with their teacher and parent/carers as part of the school's scheduled 3-Way Conferences. Individualised Educational Plans and Personalised Learning Pathways illustrate these goals.
As students' needs may vary, they are provided support and extension to cater for these. Our school liaises with internal and external specialist services such as counselling, behavioural analysis, speech therapy and occupational therapy.
The whole school community and its partners collaborated and prepared an evolving Reconciliation Action Plan using Reconciliation Australia's Narragunnawali platform. It proudly reflects our commitment to the ongoing healing of our nation.
The school further enhanced community engagement through the creation of an Outdoor Learning Hub (OLH) as part of our learning ecosystem project. The hub's three pillars for success surround sustainability, transition and multicultural programs that align and extend curriculum.
The school hosted Variety the Children's Charity's Postie Dash and as a result the school received a substantial grant which enhanced the hub. This has recently been extended as the school constructed dual-purpose pathways for walking/jogging and cycling on its extensive acreage. This was successfully put to the test with the recent hosting of the Cowra Small Schools Cross-Country event. We aim to extend its accessibility to the broader community under Share Our Space.
HOLMWOOD Public School staff work together as a team to support and care for each and every one of our students.
Each of our children has their own needs and skills, and we work hard to ensure that each child works to the best of their developmental potential.
Our teachers are talented and committed. The school endeavours to challenge students to be critical and creative thinkers and to have opportunities to problem solve, design and develop through technology and programming, as well as in other design areas such as science and the arts.
We support the arts through music, dance, drama and visual arts. Holmwood Public School has participated in the Schools Spectacular in Sydney and this year we are continuing our Annual Small Schools' Creative Arts Combined Performance with the theme 'Circus'.
The Cowra Small Schools group work together regularly to participate in combined sports carnivals, swimming carnivals and gala days. We have a proud tradition of combining with our sister schools and these interactions create wonderful opportunities.
Located in a lovely country setting with trees and surrounded by farmland, Holmwood Public School has an interactive-play bike track with a cafe, petrol pumps and a tunnel for younger riders, and a BMX track with jumps for older riders.
Kindergarten orientation will be held one morning a week for most of term four and we would love to see you there.
For more information, please visit holmwood-p.schools.nsw.gov.au or phone (02) 6342 2172.