Magpies reserves dominate Hawks

A Thomas Rose double in the first half of the Cowra Magpies reserve grade game against Orange Hawks at Sid Kallas Oval on Sunday set the platform for what became a dominant 42-6 win.
The Magpies trailed 6-0 early after an attacking kick went wrong and Hawks pounced to score a length of the field converted try.
But from that point on the game was all Cowra with Rose scoring his side's opening two tries for the Magpies to wrestle back control of the match.
After leading 20-6 at the break the Magpies kept the pressure on, piling on a further 22 points for the comfortable win in the second half.
The win puts the Magpies in fifth position on a congested points table with three wins and two losses, equal with fourth placed Mudgee who take fourth spot with a superior points differential.
The Blayney Bears, Bathurst Panthers and Bathurst St Pats all sit on top of the Reserve Grade table on eight points with four wins each.
In the Under 18s the Magpies continue to struggle and remain winless after the first four rounds of the competition.
On Sunday they trailed Hawks 18-6 at the half time break but were no match for the Orange side in the second half, eventually losing 58-6.
In League Tag Cowra sit in fourth place.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.