Magpies reserves dominate Hawks

By Andrew Fisher
May 26 2023 - 1:28pm
Thomas Rose dives over for a try against Orange Hawks on Sunday. Photo Andrew Fisher
A Thomas Rose double in the first half of the Cowra Magpies reserve grade game against Orange Hawks at Sid Kallas Oval on Sunday set the platform for what became a dominant 42-6 win.

