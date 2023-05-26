Eagles captain leads the way

He's possibly the youngest captain in the Blowes Cup competition but that's not phasing Cowra Eagles stand-in skipper Cooper Sullivan.
On Saturday at the club's Hartley Street ground Sullivan lead the way as the Eagles put a four round losing streak behind them, returning to the winners list against Forbes Platypi 31-10.
Sullivan crossed for one of his sides five tries in the win, the other five pointers going to Daniel Britten (2), Aeryc Sansum and Riley Turner.
Noah Ryan had a mixed day with the boot, converting three.
Forbes' points came via tries to Dan Sweeney and Rhys Graham.
The only downside for the Eagles was the send-off of Braydan Farrell-Gray who the club expects will miss at least next Saturday's match against Orange City through suspension.
The club does however expect to welcome back Damien Michaels and possibly Jeremy Montgomerie who has been recuperating with a hamstring injury.
While Montgomery expects to be ready Eagles coach Colin Kilby wants to wait till later in the week before making a decision on a return for one of his more experienced players.
Saturday's win, he said, "got a few smiles back on faces".
As for Cooper Sullivan's longevity in the captain's role Kilby said it would depend on a "discussion when Jeremy (Montgomerie) is available".
"He says he's ready this week, but we've got to see it at training. His hamstring is something he's had trouble with on and off.
"We're leaning towards more time and he's keen to get back on (the field)," Kilby said.
As for Montgomery's replacement at the helm, Cooper Sullivan, "you'd more than likely have a more experienced player in that position, but he's doing a fair job of it at the moment," Kilby said.
"He's a very committed player. He's just a great competitor."
As are most of the Eagles young guns who were responsible for the side's points on Saturday.
"They're developing well. It's something we've been working on, improving each week," Kilby said.
"It comes down to experience and getting in to the week to week physicality of what the first grade Blowes Cup is.
"They're standing up and developing really well."
This Saturday the Eagles travel to Orange for a return clash with Orange City, a side that hadn't won a game for more than 12 months before humbling the Eagles 20-8 in round two in late April.
"Generally the conditions over there are the first thing you've got to get over," Kilby said.
And this Saturday is unlikely to be any different with weatherzone.com.au predicting a top temperature of just seven degrees after an overnight low of -3.
"They've chalked up a couple of wins, we probably took them a bit lightly and didn't turn up in the right frame of mind.
"They're going to be a difficult task over there. We're going to need to be on our game to reverse that first round result.
"We'll get Damien back and as a whole we're getting back a bigger group of players".
In reserve grade the Eagles lost to Forbes 13-7 while the Eaglettes avenged their first round loss at the hands of Forbes to record their first win of the season 47-20. The ladies crossed for nine tries, Alicia Earsman, Maddie Brookes, Indigo Thornett and Keira Buckley picking up two each with Nicole Fliedner picking up the other five pointer.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
