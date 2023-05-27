Shailee Dolbell joins the Cowra Magpies 100 club

Shailee Dolbell celebrated joining the 100 Club for the Cowra Magpies League Tag side with a 12-8 win over Orange Hawks on Sunday.
Leading 10-4 at the half time break the Magpies failed to cross the stripe in the second half, a late penalty goal from skipper Stacey Ashe sealing the win after Hawks scored the only four pointer of the second half.
Cowra dominated possession and field position in the first half but managed just two tries, to Emilie Browne and Kristy Wylie.
The Browne try was converted by another member of the Magpies 100 Club, fullback Courtney Booth, who had one of her best performances of the year, proving safe under the high ball and returning the ball with plenty of determination.
The Magpies probably should have lead by much more at the break after having the ball over the line on numerous occasions only to be denied by a late tag.
But the real story of the day was about Dolbell who debuted for the Magpies as a 19 year-old in 2015.
"It's pretty cool to do it with a group of people the whole way through," Dolbell said.
That group, she said, included Stacey Ashe, also a 100 club member, Casey Brien, Emilie Browne and Courtney Booth.
"We click, we gel really well at the moment and its good to have new girls come in, the younger ones who are fast, making up for the ones that have been there for a few years," Dolbell said.
But its the older heads, she believes, who are really making a difference to the Cowra side's performances this season.
The League Tag side has had two wins and a draw to go with a number of narrow losses this season.
"We know how each other plays, we know when someone is going to run and Stacey's kicks help us immensely," she said.
Touch football and netball were Dolbell's go to sports in her younger years before she made the switch to League Tag and even tackle football last year.
"I was too angry for netball," she jokes.
"League Tag, I just love it", she said.
Looking ahead the side's coach Greg Garlick warns the side "we've got two big games coming up".
Those games are against the sides he rates as the best in the competition, Orange CYMS and Bathurst St Pats.
"Pats have put 50 or 60 on a lot of the other teams and CYMS have been good as well," Garlick said.
"The next two weeks is massive, which is good, you like to measure yourself against the top sides. You've got to know where you. You're not going to win the comp playing the bad sides, not that Hawks are a bad side.
"Those two teams run hard, they're so well drilled. Eight out of 13 of the Group 10 side are from those two sides.
"Our focus is on energy and enthusiasm. If you have that we have the skills to win games.
"In the first half (on Sunday) we were supporting each other. We made line breaks, we were backing up and our defence was moving up. It meant more.
"Our last home game against Mudgee we got embarrassed, I think that made a difference as well.
"That was our best performance of the year," he said.
As for his three 100 club members Garlick said "they play good every week".
"They're working with the younger girls and making them better players. Shailee's been an attribute to Cowra, she's passionate about the Magpies, I couldn't be happier for her."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
