Members of Parliament to meet with Cowra residents

Cowra will host an informal Meet Your Members night with the Federal and State sitting members to answer questions and provide information.
The Member for Riverina Michael McCormack and Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke will be at the Cowra Golf Club from 5pm on June 2.
Cowra residents are invited to attend and find out what is happening in the region and have their say about government matters.
The evening is free with all interested Cowra residents are invited to attend.
A former newspaper editor Mr McCormack was elected to the Federal House of Representatives for Riverina in 2010 and re-elected in 2013, 2016, 2019 and 2022.
He served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2018 to 2021.
Steph Cooke has served in the NSW Parliament as the member for Cootamundra since 2017 after winning a by-election following the retirement of long serving MP Katrina Hodgkinson.
and Ms Cooke are members of the National Party.
Further Information Ruth Fagan 0429123736.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.