Holmwood school works as a team so children can thrive Advertising Feature

Harriet, Sharlie, Hilda, Emilie and Chelsea. Pictures supplied

Clancy, Declan and Harriet.

The school is in a lovely setting with plenty of trees.

HOLMWOOD Public School staff work together as a team to support and care for each and every one of our students.



Each of our children has their own needs and skills, and we work hard to ensure that each child works to the best of their developmental potential.

Our teachers are talented and committed. The school endeavours to challenge students to be critical and creative thinkers and to have opportunities to problem solve, design and develop through technology and programming, as well as in other design areas such as science and the arts.



We support the arts through music, dance, drama and visual arts. Holmwood Public School has participated in the Schools Spectacular in Sydney and this year we are continuing our Annual Small Schools' Creative Arts Combined Performance with the theme 'Circus'.

The Cowra Small Schools group work together regularly to participate in combined sports carnivals, swimming carnivals and gala days. We have a proud tradition of combining with our sister schools and these interactions create wonderful opportunities.

Located in a lovely country setting with trees and surrounded by farmland, Holmwood Public School has an interactive-play bike track with a cafe, petrol pumps and a tunnel for younger riders, and a BMX track with jumps for older riders.

Kindergarten orientation will be held one morning a week for most of term four and we would love to see you there.

