Nicole claims podium place at World Championships

Cowra's Nicole Lowe-Tarbert has claimed a silver medal in her class as part of the Australian International Federation of Muaythai Association's (IFMA) team which competed in the 2023 world championships.
The championships were held in Bangkok from May 4 to 13.
Lowe-Tarbert's Muaythai coach Anthony Wharton said the women on the 11 member Australian team dominated spots on the podium.
To other women on the team claimed gold medals with another female team member picking up bronze.
The Australian men finished with two bronze.
Wharton said when selected for the national team, current rankings and professional levels as well as recent performances are taken into account.
"They genuinely want to take the best in Australia," he said.
Lowe-Tarbert's first fight at the World Championships was against Elizaveta Karartynian, an Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN), with the Cowra fighter "very dominant", Wharton said.
Winning the fight on points, 30 - 27, Wharton said "Nicole was dominant in that fight, she was really switched on, she told me she had a lot to prove".
"She really wanted to prove her spot on the team for that one," he said.
While Lowe-Tarbert is not an aggressive person, Wharton said she flipped a switch for the opening bout.
Lowe-Tarbert went on to fight Dana Akef Batanji from Palestine in the semi-final, a bout she won on points, 30 to 26.
Wharton said they watched Batanji fight in the first round and noted she was strong physically and a strong striker.
As Batanji was strong on the clinching game and strong on the knees, Wharton said Lowe-Tarbert had to be clever in the fight and mixed up her style.
"We had to use more tactics rather than just going in there and trying to be more physical than the opponent."
In the final, Lowe-Tarbet faced off against Saida Lahmidi from Morocco who was described as really fast and strong by Wharton.
Lahmidi claimed the win on points, 30 to 27.
Coming in to the final, Wharton said it was the end of the 10-day competition, with Lowe-Tarbet also training and watching other fights, which does get very draining.
"I think it took its toll a little bit towards the final. Coming in she was a little more fatigued, but 100 percent credit to the Moroccan girl, she was very strong," Wharton said.
The whole team from Morocco was really strong, Wharton said, and have really put a lot of investment in their Muaythai development.
Wharton thanked all who had helped with supporting for Lowe-Tarbet in the lead up to and during the world championships.
Looking forward, Wharton said Lowe-Tarbet is looking for matches locally.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.