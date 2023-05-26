Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Nicole claims podium place at World Championships

BM
By Brendan McCool
May 26 2023 - 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicole Lowe-Tarbert and coach Anthony Wharton have celebrated her silver medal. Image supplied.
Nicole Lowe-Tarbert and coach Anthony Wharton have celebrated her silver medal. Image supplied.

Cowra's Nicole Lowe-Tarbert has claimed a silver medal in her class as part of the Australian International Federation of Muaythai Association's (IFMA) team which competed in the 2023 world championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.