'Ode to young people' is coming to Cowra

Presented by the Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) and Brown's Mart in association with Artback NT, CUSP is coming to the Cowra Civic Centre on June 7.
An ode to young people right across Australia, CUSP was written by award winning playwright Mary Anne Butler, and is directed by Fraser Corfield, who is also the CEO of ATYP, the national youth theatre company empowering young people to find their artistic voice.
In the show Elvis, played by Joshua McElroy wants Rosie, played by Lakesha Grant. Rosie wants to escape. Maddie, played by Abbey Morgan, doesn't know what the hell she wants, but it sure isn't this.
While Rosie weighs up the needs of community with her own life dreams, Elvis juggles a life of crime with a tougher path on the straight-and-narrow, and Maddie faces life as a single parent.
For Corfield the power of CUSP lies in the honesty of the characters, and the very real issues they are wrestling with, allowing us to witness a slice of life we can all relate to, but that is not usually found in theatre.
"These are not the type of people who we usually see on stage," Corfield said.
"Teenagers that are self-depreciating and avoid the spotlight. Mary Anne's exquisite writing takes the complexity of their lives, mixes it with the rich landscape of the Top End and serves it to us as a work of beauty," she said.
For playwright Mary Anne Butler CUSP "is a love letter to the people and landscape of Australia's Top End, in particular our youth, who hold the future so delicately and respectfully in their more-than-capable hands".
CUSP is being toured by Artback NT, a multi artform development and touring agency led by CEO Shay Vigona-Goudge, who hopes CUSP will attract more young people to the theatre.
"We are proud to tour CUSP,", Ms Vigona-Goudge said.
"Not only is it a touching story about our brave and courageous youth here in the Northern Territory, but one which makes them really visible, and hopefully, for theatre to become visible to young people".
Tickets to the show can be purchased at https://artbacknt.com.au/show/cusp/
You are warned the show contains adult themes, frequent coarse language, descriptions of sexual acts, references to trauma and self-harm.
