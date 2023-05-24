Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

'Ode to young people' is coming to Cowra

May 24 2023 - 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua McElroy and Lakesha Grant star in CUSP, coming to the Cowra Civic Centre.
Joshua McElroy and Lakesha Grant star in CUSP, coming to the Cowra Civic Centre.

Presented by the Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) and Brown's Mart in association with Artback NT, CUSP is coming to the Cowra Civic Centre on June 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.