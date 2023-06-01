Cowra Guardian
Glasses thrown and one victim bitten during assaults

June 1 2023 - 2:21pm
A Canowindra woman has narrowly avoided conviction after facing Cowra Local Court on May 17 to answer three charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

