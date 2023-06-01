Glasses thrown and one victim bitten during assaults

A Canowindra woman has narrowly avoided conviction after facing Cowra Local Court on May 17 to answer three charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Emily Betty Cole, 26, of Tilga Street was placed on a 12 month conditional release order, without conviction, for each of the three charges.
Cole's solicitor Ms Chui told the court her client had shown remorse and accepts responsibility for her actions.
Ms Chui said the offences occurred after Cole approached her victim in a club to talk about a child who was swearing and behaving poorly.
Ms Chui said this turned into a full on provocation with a deal of aggravation.
After this, Ms Chui said, events escalated for her client as she was dragged outside by others and had someone standing with their foot on her chest.
Ms Chui told the court her client had spoken with police about the incident outside, but nothing had proceeded at that stage.
Police prosecutor, Sergeant Ferrier said while he accepted the context for Cole's actions, to name a child as the provocation and justification for her actions is not good enough.
Sgt Ferrier said others were trying to intervene in the assault, with someone having a glass smashed on them, an action which could have resulted in serious injuries.
Sgt Ferrier went on to tell the court police had not dealt with the matter outside the pub as they didn't know where the incident happened or who it involved.
During sentencing Magistrate Don McLellan highlighted how many people came before court from something which started out so trivial.
The matter escalated out of proportion, Magistrate McLellan said, due to the involvement of alcohol.
He told Cole he did not want to see her in front of the court again.
According to police documents, tendered in court, about 8:30pm on Saturday, February 26, 2023 Cole was at a Canowindra club playing on the bowling green with a number of children.
While playing Cole became annoyed by the attitude and comments from one of the children and approached the child's parent beginning to berate the victim about their parenting skills.
Police said the victim put down their glass and said words effectively dismissing what Cole said before Cole picked up the glass and threw it at the victim, narrowly missing the victim's head.
Cole then pushed the victim and began to grapple them before she was restrained by other patrons.
When one patron tried to keep Cole away from the first victim, Cole began to fight them and also attempted to bite their ear, unsuccessfully.
Police said Cole then picked up a glass and smashed it on the patron's head, causing them to suffer a small cut to the back of the head.
The patron then moved away from Cole.
Police said Cole then went after the first victim again, grappling with the victim, scratching the victim in the chest and neck and pulling their hair.
A number of patrons intervened again, with another one attempting to escort Cole away from the victim.
While escorting her away, Cole bit the patron's arm, but did not cause significant damage as the patron moved their arm away quickly.
The police soon came and spoke with all parties involved and collected the CCTV footage which captured most of the incidents.
Cole was arrested and taken back to the Cowra Police Station.
Cole told the police she didn't remember the specifics but remembered throwing the glass at the first victim, hitting the second victim with a glass and biting the third victim.
