Ambulance officers threatened - offender lands herself in court

Threatening frontline health workers has landed a Canowindra woman in front of Cowra Local Court.
Debbie Jackson, 40, of Waddell Street, was sentenced to an intensive corrections order for nine months on a charge of contravening an AVO, and a nine month intensive corrections order for two charges of intimidating a frontline health worker.
Jackson's solicitor, Mr Clive Hill told the court his client has developed a lengthy criminal history, particularly towards paramedics and police officers after an accident when she was younger.
Mr Hill said alcohol is a major contributing factor and during the latest offences his client was being taken to hospital against her wishes, causing her to lash out.
Now she's sober, Mr Hill said, Jackson realises the health staff don't deserve to be treated in this manner.
Mr Hill said his client had tried to get into rehabilitation for alcohol, however she has had no luck due to her specialist needs and past behaviours.
Police prosecutor, Sgt Ferrier told the court the charges cross the threshold of seriousness due to Jackson being on a Community Corrections Order at the time and the continued nature of her offences.
During sentencing Magistrate Don McLennan said while Jackson indicated her remorse, the matters of intimidation are very serious.
Jackson was told by Mr McLennan that just because they wear uniforms, paramedics and police officers shouldn't be threatened, they are there to serve the community.
He went on to suggest Jackson stops drinking and focuses her attention elsewhere.
Jackson was told if she came back before the court for similar offences, she will find herself in custody.
According to police documents, tendered in court, about 3pm on February 26, 2023 Jackson was at home with two other people when she became involved in an argument with them.
Police said during this time, Jackson took a large quantity of medication, with the others in the house contacting the paramedics out of concern for her health.
The paramedics arrived around 3:20pm and attempted to speak with Jackson about her actions and the need for her to go to hospital.
Police said Jackson was belligerent and swearing at the paramedics.
When told by the paramedics that they had a duty of care to take her to the hospital, Jackson said she would stab someone if she had to go to the hospital.
Police said shortly after Jackson began throwing items around the house and the paramedics left requesting assistance from police.
When police arrived they restrained her on a stretcher and helped to put her inside the ambulance. During this Jackson was swearing at police and the paramedics.
When in the ambulance, Jackson said she would stab them all.
Later the paramedics provided a statement to police.
When police spoke with Jackson about the allegations in March, 2023, she told police she had no recollection of the events.
Jackson told police she had all of her pills and remembered sitting on her bed then waking up days later.
