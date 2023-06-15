Community order for affray

A Cowra man has been placed on a community corrections order after coming before Cowra Local Court to answer a charge of affray.
Matthew John Nicholls, 34, of Argoon Street plead guilty to the charge and was placed on the order for 12 months.
According to police documents, tendered in court, at 9:10am on Sunday April 2, 2023 Nicholls and a co-accused were in a Cowra retail outlet and became engaged in a verbal argument.
Police said, as they argued, Nicholls went down one of the aisles with the co-accused following him.
Police said the co-accused picked up and brandished a crowbar in Nicholls' direction before leaving to pay for their items.
As Nicholls came to the front of the store, he and the co-accused verbally antagonised each other, with the co-accused shoulder bumping into Nicholls as they left.
Police said Nicholls and the co-accused then became involved in a physical fight, exchanging punches and pushing each other.
A witness intervened, which stopped the fight.
Police said Nicholls then left the location before they arrived and spoke with the co-accused.
The co-accused told the police Nicholls had assaulted him and started the fight, but admitted to a verbal argument in the store and swearing at Nicholls.
The co-accused told police they had asked Nicholls what his problem was and to go outside so they could talk.
At 12:15pm the same evening the police spoke with Nicholls at his residence about the altercation.
Nicholls admitted to the altercation but said the co-accused pestered him, followed him around the store, pushing his buttons.
Nicholls told the police the co-accused shoved him and encouraged him to go outside, and admitted to hitting him multiple times while outside.
Nicholls told the police the co-accused was just as involved in the fight as he was, with police citing his bruises and lacerations.
The police spoke with one of the witnesses who said both Nicholls and the co-accused were equally involved in the fighting.
