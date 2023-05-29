Cowra Guardian
Baby app trial in Cowra

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
May 29 2023 - 11:23am
The Baby Buddy Australia app is being trialled and evaluated by Cowra families. More information on the app can be obtained by contacting the Cowra Hospital.
Cowra Hospital is participating in a study in partnership with the Baby Buddy Australia app and the University of Sydney, to assess the value of the app to local families and the Australian market.

