Baby app trial in Cowra

Cowra Hospital is participating in a study in partnership with the Baby Buddy Australia app and the University of Sydney, to assess the value of the app to local families and the Australian market.
Baby Buddy Australia is a free pregnancy app.
Maternity services from Cowra, Forbes, Parkes and Mudgee and several metropolitan hospitals, will participate in the study providing free access to the app for women and their families.
The Baby Buddy Australia app is an adaptation from the Baby Buddy which was designed and developed in the United Kingdom, co-created by health care professionals and parents.
The Australian version of the app is packed with pregnancy, birth and baby information and it has over 400 informative videos - resources adapted from Australian services and sources. The app delivers information in bite-sized amounts for every day throughout pregnancy and the first four weeks of your baby's life, and is free of advertising.
Midwife at Cowra Hospital, Melissa Ousby, is encouraging local families to take part by downloading the app and taking the surveys.
"We are excited to be part of this research project to see if the app does work in the Australian market. It is certainly unique in the amount of information it provides for families of all ethnic backgrounds.
"We have only just started promoting the app and are encouraging local people who are just beginning their pregnancy journey to download it and we have a QR code they can scan to take part."
To evaluate the app's suitability to the needs of Australian families, the University of Sydney has formulated several surveys. Baby Buddy app users will be asked to answer a survey when they start using Baby Buddy Australia and another survey after three months.
App users who continue to use the app until their baby is born will also be invited to complete a further survey at the end of their pregnancy.
"We are also happy to receive feedback on the app," Melissa said.
The surveys are confidential.
To be involved or to find out more contact the Cowra, Lachlan or Mudgee Maternity services or Julie Inman on 0408 987 692.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
