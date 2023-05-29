Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Cowra's first exchange student passes away

May 30 2023 - 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carol with her son Brett Snell.
Carol with her son Brett Snell.

Cowra's first exchange student, Carol Patton, has passed away in Florida.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.