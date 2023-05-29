Cowra's first exchange student passes away

Cowra's first exchange student, Carol Patton, has passed away in Florida.
Whilst she was an American citizen, Carol was also an honorary citizen of Cowra, having first come here as as an exchange student in 1964.
Carol was born, Carol Ann Clum, on New Year's day 1947. She passed away on May 2, 2023.
Carol came to Cowra on the American Field Service Programme, later known as AFS, and was hosted for a year by Ian and Jean Davidson and their children, Rowena, Peter and Duncan. She attended Cowra High School with Rowena in fifth year and sat the Leaving Certificate with her class.
Friend, Rowena Casey, said: "At that time, exchange student programmes were in their infancy and in fact Carol was the first exchange student to be placed in the country on AFS - something of an experiment.
"She had a marvellous time, enjoying school activities, academic and social, playing basketball (now netball) in the school and town competitions, attending St Peter's and the Presbyterian Fellowship Association, and travelling with our family in the holidays," Rowena said.
"At the end of her year, AFS and some of her fellow exchange students were quite surprised to learn of all of her activities and to realize that despite being in the bush, she had a very full and interesting life.
"On her return to her home in Athens, Georgia, USA, Carol attended university qualifying as an elementary school teacher in science. Later obtaining a Masters Degree. Carol taught in Florida schools and retired about 12 years ago.
"Carol has two sons in Florida, Brett and Eric, three grandchildren and one great grandchild, as well as a sister, Patty and brother Harold in South Carolina.
"Carol returned to Cowra some 30 times and in fact during COVID spent 20 months in Cowra staying with Geoff and I. She was a treasured member of the Casey-Davidson clan. Family and friends recall her delicious Thanksgiving turkeys, cooked to perfection on the fourth Thursday of November."
A Memorial Service is to be held in Tampa, Florida, on June 3 and later in June her son Brett and partner Millie plan to travel to Cowra for a service to celebrate her life.
