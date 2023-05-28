Garden milestone to be celebrated

Koyo Matsuri, the Autumn Festival at the Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre on Monday, May 29 and 30, has special significance this year, as it is 50 years since the concept of the Japanese Garden was first gazetted through the Cowra Guardian.
According to spokesman for the Festival, Dr Darren Mitchell OAM, the two driving forces behind the development at the time were Don Kibbler and Cowra Tourism Executive Officer, Peter Carruth.
"To mark the milestone a number of ceremonial events have been planned for Koyo this year.
"The program over two days will start with a Service of Respect at 2.30pm on Monday, May 29 at the Japanese and Commonwealth War Cemeteries attended by dignitaries including Japanese Ambassador, Suzuki Kazuhiro.
"This will be followed by the third Koyo Oration at 3.30pm at the Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre by former local, Mark Baillie, whose father, John, was very involved in the garden development in the 1970's.
"Mark's Oration will focus on the significance of the Japanese Garden established in an Australian setting and the relationship of care and respect the Cowra gardens represent between the people of Cowra and Japan.
"A tea ceremony will follow at 4.30pm to be performed at the Education Centre at the Gardens by members of Urasenke, Sydney.
"An invitation only cocktail event will be held in the evening at the Cultural Centre and it will feature addresses by invited dignitaries, as well as cultural performances.
"A tree planting ceremony in honour of John Baillie will take place at 9.30am on the verge at the entrance to the Cultural Centre and this will be followed at 10.30am by morning tea at the centre.
"At 11am there will be a 50th Anniversary Recognition event which will feature the launching of displays and publications focused on landscape architect, Nakajima Takeshi (Ken), designer of the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre and other pioneers of the Gardens." Mr Mitchell concluded.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
