Mighty 80's extend their bragging rights at bowls

The Mighty 80s, Jen Davies and Shirley Muir, extended their bragging rights after winning the final of the Handicap Pairs over Sue Sculthorpe and Judith Day. A great achievement after a big weekend of celebrations all round.
Five couples made the trip to Junee for their mixed pairs tournament, coming home with a win, second and the Bradman award which was from the Licorice and Chocolate Factory, yum yum.
The Gwynn Rice Singles will be held on our greens next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for the District, should be some good bowls played.
Make sure you all have your Centenary Dinner tickets as this is a wonderful milestone for our club.
To celebrate this birthday we have a number of events on including Centenary Gala Day on 27th May and a combined Fun Day on 8th July, watch the boards for lists for these days.
There is a Charity Day on Friday, May 19 for Cowra Community Chest so bring a friend along and have a fun day to raise much needed funds for this great cause. Ring the club on 63413219 between 11 and 12 or lists are on the board.
In A Grade Singles Wednesday 10 May, Rob Oliver defeated Trev Ellis 25/5 and on Saturday 13 May Shane Lauritzen defeated Geoff Knight 25/21, congratulations to both bowlers.
Saturday 13 May
Ten Cowra bowlers travelled to Junee to contest the Junee Jokers annual Mixed Pairs tournament, with somewhat mixed results.
Of 26 teams that contested the event Dawn Dye and Mike Baldwin were the overall winners, Sharen and Noel Hubber were second, followed by Sue and Steve Sculthorpe in fourth place. Further down the track were Gail Rogers and Duncan Morgan and last place went to Sonia and Bob Morgan. Oh well someone has to be last and we all had a great weekend.
Upcoming Events
Sunday morning Social Bowls are back this week after being cancelled last week.
The CMBC will be holding their annual Charity Day on Friday 19 May with the beneficiary being Cowra Community Chest, so if you would like to have a game and at the same time help this very worthy local cause please enter your name on the sheets at the club or give us a call at the club on 02 6341 3219.
The cost is only $10 and it doesn't matter whether you are a seasoned bowler or have never bowled before, everyone is welcome and you'll have a good time.
A reminder all members are invited to join us in the Centenary celebrations, so give the front office a call and book your seats.
