Mighty 80's extend their bragging rights at bowls

May 19 2023 - 3:05pm
Winners Jen Davies and Shirley Muir.
The Mighty 80s, Jen Davies and Shirley Muir, extended their bragging rights after winning the final of the Handicap Pairs over Sue Sculthorpe and Judith Day. A great achievement after a big weekend of celebrations all round.

