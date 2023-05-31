Hospital bids a fond farewell to Louise Johnson

A career spanning 54 years has flown by for Cowra nurse, Louise Johnson.
Colleagues gathered at Cowra Hospital on International Nurses Day, Friday, May 12, to bid Louise a fond and well deserved farewell.
Louise grew up in Cowra and undertook her nurse training in Sydney before embarking on a career which took her to the United Kingdom and Western Australia before she returned home to Cowra.
She is a qualified Clinical Nurse Specialist, Primary and Community Nurse, Diabetes Educator and Staff Health Nurse.
Louise said there are many remarkable memories she has made along the way in her career, but one of note was the card she received from well-known cricketer, Dennis Lillie, when she cared for his grandfather while working in Western Australia.
Amongst the other highlights has been leading the community through the recent COVID pandemic as part of the health team locally.
Over the past 20 years Louise has been a pillar of community nursing, leading the Mobility Improving People program, co-ordinating school immunisation programs, aqua classes, winter exercise groups, working as a Diabetic Resource officer and providing asthma support.
"I have certainly made lots of friends in the health system and seen lots of changes, especially in technology, and it will continue to change with many challenges laying ahead," Louise said at her retirement presentation.
"I have mixed feelings about leaving, it is sad as it has been such a wonderful career."
Cowra Health Service Manager, Pauline Rowston, from Cowra Hospital, thanked Louise for her contribution to health services.
She presented with flowers and a special certificate recognising her career.
Louise's parting words to her colleagues were, "Well done everyone, keep up the good work."
Retirement plans for Louise, she said are - simply to enjoy life.
