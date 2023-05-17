Keeping our kids safe

Cowra Highway Patrol will be increasing patrols around schools on Friday, My 19 as part of National Walk Safely to School Day.
"National Walk Safely to School Day is a community initiative that aims to raise awareness of health, road safety, transport and environmental benefits that regular walking for school children, especially to and from school, can provide for long term well-being for children," Sgt Jason Marks of Cowra Highway Patrol said.
The National Walk Safely to School initiative is now in its 24th year.
The annual event encourages parents and teachers to be aware of and teach road safety skills to their children and students, supporting the importance of walking not only on National Walk Safely to School day but every day.
"Highway patrol officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command will be increasing patrols over National Walk Safely to School day this Friday 19th May," Sgt Marks said.
The aim of increasing the patrols, he said, is "an attempt to ensure other road users are taking due care in and around schools and around school pedestrian crossings, aimed at attempting to curve bad driving behaviour for the safety of pedestrians and children".
"Police aim to encourage drivers to think twice about children who may be walking to school, and for drivers to be doing the right thing in and around school zones.
"Penalties will apply for those doing the wrong thing.
"Police are reminding motorists that it only takes one bad choice on any given day and things can go horribly wrong.
"Keep an eye out for children and provide them with a safe environment.
"After all we would like to see motorists making everyone's experience on our roads and footpaths a safe and peaceful one, and to stop the unnecessary road trauma we see far too often," Sgt Marks said.
Motorists detected speeding in a school zone by 10km/hr and under face a fine of $494 and two demerit points.
If you are 10km over the speed limit the fine increases to $615 and four demerit points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.