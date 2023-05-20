Ladies take a lead role at the Cowra Fire Station Open Day

Cowra's NSW Fire and Rescue Service is looking for new members, women as well as men.
At Saturday's open day for NSW Station 270 at Cowra the ladies of the service were prominent, with members like Pam Porter, showing attendees how to use the equipment and showing off some of the brigade's appliances.
Cowra currently has four female members.
Another of the brigade's female members, Meigan Grant, said women in the service "is becoming more common".
"I don't think gender has ever been an issue, we're like one big family," Meigan told the Cowra Guardian.
Ms Grant is in her second year with Station 270 and says she's "never felt more welcome".
"I always wanted to be a fire fighter. I always thought it was a male dominated area until I came along and realised there were women here. So, I thought why not give it a go."
Ms Grant had no hesitation when asked if she'd encouraged other women to get involve.
"It's nice to see the women get out there and show they can do it."
Cowra Fire and Rescue is looking for new 'On Call' retained firefighters.
A 14 year veteran in the service Cowra Fire captain Stephen Overman explained at Saturday's Cowra Fire Station open day the brigade can have up to 17 members.
'On Call' firefighters perform a wide range of duties, as well attending fires and other emergencies such as motor vehicle accidents or chemical hazards.
They provide community education on fire prevention and safety to school children, senior citizens and local businesses.
"We can put on about four new members, everyone is welcome to apply," Capt Overman said.
If you really like working with the community it's the job for you, he said.
And it's people who are available during the day that the brigade most wants to hear from.
Applications are accepted from all members of the community and are assessed on merit and physical aptitude.
The skills, knowledge, and abilities you'll need include:
. focus on safety and situational awareness
. effective communication
. ability to follow directions
. capacity to consistently demonstrate respect toward colleagues, the community, and all others regardless of background, gender, age, or differences
. well-developed interpersonal skills and the capacity to work within, and contribute effectively to, a small team working in close proximity
. ability to exercise self-discipline and use sound judgement in ensuring assigned tasks are completed to required standard and within tight time frames
. capacity to acquire and execute new skills and demonstrated problem solving ability.
"Some weeks it can be very quiet," Capt Overman said when asked about a typical day with the Cowra Brigade.
"Other weeks it will be back to back fire fighting every day, it can fluctuate but on average we get about 420 calls a year.
"That keeps us very busy for a small town (attending) car fires, good intent calls, house fires and road crashes.
Assisting at accidents, he explained, is not mandatory.
"If someone doesn't want to do the rescue training they don't have to, they can just be a fire fighter.
"The primary job is as a fire fighter and we have a lot of community service work as well. School visits, fire talks and we do a lot of work with businesses with automatic fire alarm systems."
"And we're also doing the Fire Fighting and Rescue Championships each year now as well. We're a really energised team with a lot of young blood that wants to get out there and do more," he said.
