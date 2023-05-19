Cowra Guardian
A special birthday celebration for Ella 'Ma' Excell

May 20 2023 - 8:00am
Affectionately known as 'Ma', Ella Excell celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in St Raphael's Hall on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

