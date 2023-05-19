A special birthday celebration for Ella 'Ma' Excell

Affectionately known as 'Ma', Ella Excell celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in St Raphael's Hall on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Born at Woodstock on May 12, 1923 'Ma's' parents Dave and Annie McVicar had nine children.
'Ma' is the only surviving member of the family.
Her father built a house at Bumbaldry where the family lived for most of 'Ma's' childhood.
Times were tough in the early years for 'Ma' and her siblings, as they were for most families.
Her family and friends are often enthralled by the stories 'Ma; can tell of past years the people she has met and connected with.
'Ma' married Dick Excell during the latter part of World War II. They had four children, Jeanette, Ron, Garry and Norman.
Joining 'Ma' for Saturday's celebrations from throughout Australia were her children and most of their children as well as grand children, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
