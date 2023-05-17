Trivia Night Fundraiser
May 20
Join the newly established Rotaract e-Club of Regional Youth for our inaugural virtual trivia night raising funds for the Cowra Country Education Foundation (CEF). Event goes from 8pm to 9:30pm. Tickets are $5 with lots of prizes to be won on the night.
Cowra Collectors Fair.
May 20 and May 21
Collectors and traders from all states of Australia will gather at the Cowra Showground Pavilion on May 20 and 21 for another great weekend. There will be something for everyone, no matter your taste or budget, you will find something amongst the variety of things on display.
Meet author Dianne Yarwood
May 22
Dianne Yarwood's bestselling novel The Wakes has been chosen for the One Library One Book community read at Cowra Library. Read this bestselling book then meet author Dianne Yarwood at Cowra Library to talk about it. This event will take place from 10:30am to 12pm.
Festival of Small Halls
May 24.
Tickets are currently on sale for the Festival of Small Halls performance featuring Lucy Farrell and Hat Fitz and Cara at Woodstock on will feature on May 24. Presented by internationally renowned festival producers Woodfordia Inc, the 34th edition of this powerful community driven not-for-profit regional music tour is taking world class artists to regional communities. Joining the tour from her base in Canada is Kent-born contemporary folk artist Lucy Farrell. Tickets are available at ww.festivalofsmallhalls.com.
Cowra Bowling Club celebrates century
May 27
The Cowra Bowling Club invites all members to join them at 6:30pm on May 27 for a three course dinner to celebrate 100 years of the Cowra Bowling Club. Cost is $50 per person. RSVP: 02 6342 1279.
Dirt Club Track Day
May 28
Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club will host a Dirt Track Club Day incorporating ' Patto' Memorial Classic Race at Woodstock Park Speedway. Full canteen facilities and spectators welcome. Riders must enter via Ridernet. Entries close May 25 at midnight.
Darby's Falls Afternoon Tea
May 31
Head down to the Darby's Falls RFS Station at 2pm on May 21 for a great afternoon tea. Event speakers include Claire Nixon and Makayla Nixon.
Comedy Festival Roadshow
Sunday, June 25
Australia's biggest comedy festival is hitting the road and will be at the Cowra Civic Centre from 6pm on June 25, book now for a much needed comedy fix at cowraciviccentre.com. Entry will be from 9.30am until 5.30pm on Saturday, and 8.30am until 12.30pm on Sunday. Admission is still only $5 and a full canteen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.