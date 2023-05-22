Cowra's Japanese Garden manager resigns

Manager of the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre, Margaret Davidson, has resigned.
Acting Chair of the Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre board, Bill West, said Ms Davidson's resignation for personal reasons had been accepted with regret.
"The situation is very amicable and Margaret has worked exceptionally well to ensure a smooth transition of her role to existing staff in the interim," Cr West said.
"The staff have also been magnificent in an acting capacity. There is no timeframe on the appointment of a new manager with the Board still to consider options moving forward.
"Margaret has indicated she wants to stay involved with the Garden which is very welcome. The Garden is in a very strong position with operations as normal," Cr West said
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
