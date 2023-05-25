Optimising the function of your nervous system

Many people associate chiropractic care with back pain relief, but it is much more than that.
Chiropractic care focuses on optimizing the function of the nervous system, which is directly linked to our immune system.
By removing interference in the nervous system, chiropractic adjustments can help boost the immune response and improve overall health.
Operating in Cowra for the past 11 years, the Chiropractic Health Wellness Centre in Kendal Street, aims to promote proper spinal health and how important it is to everyone's health and well-being.
The Chiropractic Health Wellness Centre is staffed by Clinic Director, Doctor Reo Myoshi and office manager Erin Neville.
With Spinal Health Week taking place from May 22 to May 28, Doctor Myoshi is urging people to remember how important their spinal health is to all aspects of their health.
Dr Reo said utilising a good pathway to maintain spinal health, is as simple as coming in to see a chiropractor to help you improve your posture and spinal health.
At Cowra Chiropractic Health and Wellness Centre Dr Reo said see a lot of patients come in with a range of symptoms including headaches, back and neck aches which can usually be traced back issues with the patient's spine.
If your spinal cord is out of alignment or not working properly, Dr Reo said this will flow on to affect your muscles and nerves.
Sometimes there may be no symptoms until it is really bad, Ms Neville said.
They encourage Cowra residents to book for a check up to ensure they maintain spinal health.
"Even if you don't have symptoms it is still worth coming in and getting checked out because it could be things that you're not even feeling that are going on in there and we can prevent it before it gets bad," Ms Neville said.
When visiting the staff at Chiropractic Health Wellness Centre, they perform a range of thorough in-house testing.
This can include performing x-rays, nerve scans, taking posture photos and measuring balance of weight before the staff then devise a treatment plan.
An initial consult usually takes about half an hour, Ms Neville said and the Centre aims to get people back in as soon as possible to share their results and get started with any necessary treatment. An adjustment usually takes between five and 10 minutes and can vastly improve your health.
"You can make a big difference (to your life) in five or 10 minutes." Ms Neville said.
You can book in a health check up by giving Chiropractic Health Wellness Centre a call on 6342 5005.The Centre is open from 8am to 6pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 8am to 12pm on Friday.
