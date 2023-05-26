Afternoon tea has a special meaning for Marj

Marj Horsfall is a woman with a mission to raise money for the Cancer Council with an afternoon tea at the Darby's Falls RFS on Wednesday, May 31.
The Darby's Falls afternoon tea starts at 2pm and is a bit of a different take on Australia's Biggest Morning Tea with which we are all familiar as a fundraiser for the Cancer Council.
The afternoon tea has been a regular event on the Darby's Falls Calendar and over a number of years, through the generosity of community and Marj's efforts, has raised thousands of dollars for the Cancer Council.
Marj and her family know only too well about the impact of cancer, with her daughter Claire having been diagnosed with childhood cancer and undergoing surgery on her first birthday.
Now the family have faced another cancer battle with Claire's own daughter, Makayla, diagnosed with a rare bone cancer in her leg in 2021.
To beat the cancer Marj says 11 year old, Makayla, has since undergone surgeries and treatments at five different hospitals, Royal Prince Alfred, Royal North Shore, St George, Westmead and Canberra Hospitals.
Her treatment has involved a bone graft from her right leg to her left, the replacement of bone with a steel rod, physio and various other treatments.
When Makayla was diagnosed, Claire turned to the Cancer Council for help in her time of need and they provided some direction during a difficult time.
"I remember ringing Cancer Council ACT when Makayla was diagnosed, to find out what we could do and where we could turn. It was a bit of a mind spin, and everything felt like it just stopped. It was good know those services were available." Claire said.
Marj is looking forward to a good roll up to her afternoon tea.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
