Large fine for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage

A Cowra man was convicted and fined for dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage in his absence when the charge came before Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, May 5.
Andrew William Wilson, 44, of Waratah Street, Cowra was convicted, fined $2000 and ordered to pay $500 in compensation.
According to police documents tendered in court, on September 23, 2022 the victim bought a car sensor tool from Wilson for $500.
The item was advertised on Facebook Marketplace.
Before making the purchase the victim asked Wilson to send a picture of his driving licence for security purposes.
Police said Wilson told the victim he had lost his licence, but would send a screenshot of his bank details and passport.
Wilson also told the victim he didn't need the scan tool as he had sold his Porsche, before he sent the victim the screenshot of his passport and bank details.
The victim was told by Wilson that he would forward the tracking number through and have it organised to need a signature on delivery.
At this point the victim looked up Wilson's address on Google Maps and saw a Porsche in the driveway through the street view function.
The victim then deposited the money for the scanner in Wilson's account and forwarded the receipt and address to Wilson.
Police said Wilson told the victim he would go to the post office on the next day and mail the item, which was Saturday, September 24, if the Post Office was open.
The victim did not hear from Wilson after this point, despite multiple attempts at contacting him.
Eventually the victim went to their local police station and reported the incident.
At 8:30pm on November 28, police attended a residence in Cowra and Wilson was spoken to about the incident.
Wilson admitted to the transaction and receiving the money, but said he had sent the scanner but did not have the tracking number or receipt on him as he was not at his own residence.
Police told Wilson they would be checking the Post Office's CCTV footage to check his story and told him to deliver the receipt and tracking number to them by the next day.
Police said, as of January 20, 2023, they had not heard back from Wilson.
