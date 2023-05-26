Cowra Guardian
Large fine for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage

May 26 2023 - 11:19am
A Cowra man was convicted and fined for dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage in his absence when the charge came before Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, May 5.

