Cyclist fined and disqualified for drink driving

A Grenfell man was fined and disqualified from driving when his charge of drink driving came before Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, May 3.
Kyle Andrew Butcher, 42, of Brundah Street, Grenfell, was not before the court to answer the charge.
He was convicted in his absence, fined $600, disqualified from driving for two years and placed on a mandatory interlock order for two years.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 3:15pm on Saturday, March 25, 2023 police were conducting patrols of Brisbane Street, Cowra when they saw Butcher riding a mountain bike on the road towards them.
At the time police said he was holding a 750ml bottle of beer and not wearing a bike helmet.
Police watched him ride on the road where he moved towards the centre of the road before moving back to the edge of the road several times.
Police stopped him shortly after and told him the reason for the stop.
While stopped, Butcher was still drinking and smelled strongly of alcohol.
Police formed the opinion he was heavily affected by alcohol due to his bloodshot eyes, droopy eyelids and the difficulty he had balancing.
When asked to produce identification Butcher showed police his learners drivers licence.
Not including the beer he was drinking at that time, Butcher told police he had six 750ml bottles of beer the night before, with his last one at 2am.
Butcher was issued with a court attendance notice for the drink driving and a traffic infringement notice for not wearing a helmet.
Riding a bike is defined as a vehicle under road regulations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.