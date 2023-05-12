Cowra Guardian
The 80's win bragging rights

By Sharen Hubber
May 13 2023 - 8:07am
Leila Burns, Shirley Flint, Jen Davies and Shirley Muir together have 343 years experience in one game.
The first round of the Cowra Ladies Bowls Handicap Pairs saw K Fisher and S Bohanna defeat M Dart and J Keirnicki.

