The 80's win bragging rights

The first round of the Cowra Ladies Bowls Handicap Pairs saw K Fisher and S Bohanna defeat M Dart and J Keirnicki.
B Parasmo and S Hubber defeated V Penhey and E Brown. Jen Davies and S Muir defeated the in-form S Morgan and M Nicholls.
The quarter finals saw a showdown between the 80s, Jen Davies and S Muir and the 90s, S Flint and L Burns, with 343 years experience between them.
The 80s came away with bragging rights by two shots after a tight game.
C Howarth and K Fisher received a forfeit from B Parasmo and S Hubber.
S Sculthorpe and J Day defeated K Nelson and D Skinner.
In the last game G Rogers and D Presnell came from behind to have a narrow win over J McAlister and M Peterson.
Great to see June playing competition bowls again.
The semi finals on Thursday will see C Howarth and K Fisher play the in-form 80s, Jen Davies and S Muir.
The other game will be between S Sculthorpe and J Day and G Rogers and D Presnell.
Bowlers are reminded the Club will be holding a Charity Day for Cowra Community Chest on Friday, May 19.
Everyone is welcome to play for this worthwhile cause.
Ring the club on 63413219 between 12pm and 12.30pm on the day.
A list is on the board for ladies wishing to play pennants.
Entries for the Gwynn Rice Singles will close on May 16, for play on May 23 and 24. Please put your names down.
Until next time happy bowling and see you on the green.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.