Eagles to take on ladder leaders

The Cowra Eagles will return home this Saturday, taking on the Blowes Cup ladder leaders Bathurst Bulldogs at the Cowra club's Hartley Street ground.
After a promising start to the season which saw the Eagles record an opening round win over the Forbes Platypi the Eagles suffered their third consecutive loss of the season, this time against the Dubbo Kangaroos last Saturday.
In contract the Bulldogs are yet to taste defeated and have broken away from the remainder of the competition sitting on 19 points (which includes three bonus points).
Last weekend Cowra's stand in skipper Cooper Sullivan felt his side put in for most of the match but just struggled to overpower the home side who were spurred on by a passionate home crowd.
"Dubbo always bring it, the crowd was fantastic," he said.
"Their back three, geez they've got legs and know when to back themselves too," Sullivan said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.