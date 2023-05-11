Cowra Guardian
Eagles to take on ladder leaders

May 12 2023 - 7:48am
Joe Sullivan and the Cowra Eagles are back home this Saturday.
The Cowra Eagles will return home this Saturday, taking on the Blowes Cup ladder leaders Bathurst Bulldogs at the Cowra club's Hartley Street ground.

