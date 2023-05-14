Battle for Valley View Estate continues

Residents living in Cowra's Valley View Estate, marketed as a 'prestige' area, again find themselves battling a proposed development which would see multiple units developed on a single block on Tokyo Terrace
"We are objecting to a development application in which a developer is seeking permission to build seven three bedroom separate dwellings on a single site," the residents said in a petition presented to Cowra Council before the closing date for submissions on the development.
The development, if it goes ahead, would be at 13 Tokyo Terrace which is off London Drive and Seoul Street.
Twelve months ago Valley View residents battled against a similar development, for nine units, on the same block of land.
"It does not fit the design intentions for Valley View Estate as advertised and marketed by Cowra Council," the residents say.
"It ignores minimum setback requirements, creates overcrowding, does not fit with the current streetscape, is a low quality build and there are a number of errors in the amended DA," they say.
According to the DA lodged with Cowra Council the development is valued at $925,000.
"How does anybody build seven prestige homes in a prestige housing estate for $925,000?" the residents are asking Cowra Council.
The application, according to residents, is "riddled with errors".
Nerallie Fleming, who lives in Seoul Street describes the proposal as "a gross overdevelopment of the site."
"It adversely impacts on the amenity of the area, at odds with Cowra Council's own Development Control Plan and raises environmental concerns," Ms Fleming said.
"We need to stand together as united residents of Valley View Estate," Ms Fleming told residents on Tuesday.
Another Valley View Estate resident, Rhonda Kelton, said the development is simply "not in keeping with Valley View Estate. At a total cost of $925,000 for seven dwellings it works out at less than $132,000 per dwelling".
"People have bought land for their dream homes," Ms Fleming said.
"If this goes ahead it sets a precedent for other blocks, people will sell," Ms Kelton said.
The residents also sight problems that will be caused by the width of the road.
"This is only a very small loop road, it's only eight metres wide," Ms Fleming, who only moved into the estate in March of this year, said.
Another resident Karen Reid, who lives in the estate with her husband Glenn said the development was "taking a toll on personal lives".
"We're full time working parents with children, we're coming to meetings to discuss how we can stop this, we're all taking time to write letters, it's really quite time consuming when it should have been resolved after the first rejection," Ms Reid said.
"We're having to fight for something (that Cowra Council) initially set up. That's what's really disappointing.
"It's time consuming and stressful. We've already built, this is our dream home that we never thought we'd build.
"Talking to people along London Drive they were put to standards. This is not a new thing for Tokyo Terrace and Seoul Street, it's something that was in place from the word 'go'.
"It doesn't make sense that all of a sudden we're going to end up with seven units on one block," Ms Read said.
The residents are also concerned about increased stormwater runoff and Council's ability to maintain water pressure in the estate.
"Are we set up in that street as far as water pressure and sewerage goes?" Ms Kelton asked.
"Add seven dwellings on one block, how does that affect the rest of us," she added.
In its promotional material for the estate Cowra Council stated "the next stage of Valley View Estate seeks to deliver a residential experience that is different to anywhere else in Cowra".
Council also listed objectives and guidelines for the estate which the residents say aren't being adhered to in the proposed development.
One of these objectives included "to ensure dwellings are constructed with high quality finishes that add value to the area".
"If this development is approved it sets a precedent for overdevelopment and crowding of existing vacant blocks, future stage releases in the Valley View Estate and also existing house sites," Ms Fleming said.
"This is a low quality, cheap build and would be substandard to the quality of houses already built in the Valley View Estate," she said.
Cowra Council's Building Department is currently considering the application before putting a recommendation to Council.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
