Site works continue for new hospital

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
May 24 2023 - 8:46am
Site works for the new Cowra Hospital are almost complete.
Works to prepare the site for the new $110.2 million Cowra Hospital are almost complete, paving the way for main works construction of the new hospital to commence later this year.

Local News

