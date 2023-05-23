Site works continue for new hospital

Works to prepare the site for the new $110.2 million Cowra Hospital are almost complete, paving the way for main works construction of the new hospital to commence later this year.
Work taking place at the rear of the Cowra Hospital involves the removal of existing buildings according to a Health Infrastructure spokesperson this week.
"The Nurses Quarters is the final building to be removed with all works expected to be completed by June 2023.
"The works contractor, Lipman, has been managing all waste material with a focus on recycling as much as possible. All waste has been disposed of in accordance with statutory requirements.
"A number of bricks have been retained from the Nurses Quarters and will also be retained from the existing Cowra Hospital. The reuse of these bricks will be considered in consultation with the Arts Working Group and staff as the project progresses.
"The main works contractor is expected to be appointed in mid-2023, with main works to begin soon after." The spokesman said.
The community will continue to be updated as works progress.
The new hospital will be operational in 2025.
The new $110.2 million Cowra Hospital Redevelopment will deliver:
The Cowra community is encouraged to sign up to newsletters on the project website or contact the project team on hi-cowra@health.nsw.gov.au or 9978 5432 for further information.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
