Long awaited B grade pairs finally decided

On a sad note, we received news on Thursday morning that champion bowler Alan Messiter had passed away overnight.
Our sympathy goes out to Joan and Alan's families and friends.
In the long-awaited B Grade Pairs Final Bob Morgan and Steve Sculthorpe had a good victory over Peter Lesueur and Mick Beath 30/13.
A Grade Singles matches saw victories to Mike Baldwin over Shane Egan 25/15 and to Trevor Ellis over Alan Anderson 25/19.
We also had 20 social bowlers enjoy a nice sunny afternoon.
Cowra had three bowlers travel to Orange City to represent the Club in the Zone 4 Presidents Singles event.
Geoff Knight and Shane Lauritzen were both eliminated in their morning matches, but Marc Eisenhauer had a good win in the morning, a bye in the afternoon and progressed through to Sunday's Finals Series, where he was eliminated in his morning semi-final.
Commiserations Marc and better luck next year.
In A Grade Singles matches today Shane Lauritzen defeated Peter Browne 25/14 and Noel Hubber defeated Greg Nicholls 25/12, and we had 8 hardy social bowlers on a very cold and unpleasant day.
Sunday morning Social Bowls are cancelled for this week.
The CMBC will be holding their annual Charity Day on Friday, May 19 with the beneficiary being Cowra Community Chest.
If you would like to have a game and at the same time help this very worthy local cause please enter your name on the sheets at the club.
Alternatively you can give us a call at the club on 02.6341.3219.
The cost is only $10.
It doesn't matter whether you are a seasoned bowler or have never bowled before, everyone is welcome and you'll have a good time.
A reminder that the Cowra Bowling Club Centenary Dinner will be held on May 27.
All members are invited to join us in the celebrations, so give the front office a call and book your seats before the event is booked out.
Good bowling 'til next week.
