Shooters target memorial day awards

By Jenny Mould
May 12 2023 - 1:33pm
Mick Crowe congratulating Malcolm Drury on winning the Dick Toshack Memorial event. Photo contributed
Mick Crowe congratulating Malcolm Drury on winning the Dick Toshack Memorial event. Photo contributed

It was very pleasing to be able to welcome 27 shooters to the Cowra Gun Club on Saturday, May 6 for the monthly competition.

