Shooters target memorial day awards

It was very pleasing to be able to welcome 27 shooters to the Cowra Gun Club on Saturday, May 6 for the monthly competition.
The breeze kept things pretty cool but the afternoon was enjoyed by all who came along.
The program of events featured the memorial championships handicap named in honour of hard-working members of the Cowra Gun Club who have since left us.
Noel Dwight Memorial
The Noel Dwight 25 target Memorial Pointscore Championship was won by Thomas Sheridan from Parkes Gun Club with the only possible of 75/75.
Local Cowra shooters to perform well included David Hammond taking out B grade with 74/75 and new-comer, Jake McVicar who took out C grade 65/75.
Well done to all.
Dick Toshack Memorial
The second event was the Dick Toshack 75 target Memorial Champion of Champions which comprises of three disciplines - double barrel, single barrel and pointscore.
The eventual winner was local member club stalwart, Malcolm Drury with the outstanding score of 117/125.
Considering the changing light conditions, this score was a great achievement.
Mick Sinclair Memorial
Our final event for the day was the Mick Sinclair 25 target Memorial Handicap and this was won by Giulio Serafin, a member of Boorowa Gun Club, who scored 27/28 after a shoot off with David Hammond 26/28.
Congratulations must go to David Hammond who was in very hot form winning the Overall High Gun for the afternoon with a grand total of 229/243.
Excellent shooting against a strong field, David.
Our next competition on June 3 will feature the Central Tablelands Double Rise championship.
We hope to see quite a few here to vie for this prestigious title.
For full results and more photos, please visit the Club Facebook page.
If you would like more information about clay target shooting, please contact the President, Mick Crowe via our email cowragunclub@gmail.com
