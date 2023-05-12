Connecting with culture and country

On Friday, Mulyan Public School staff teamed up with Steven Taylor, Warren Williams, Will Ingram and Mark Merritt from Dinawans Connection. All staff headed out to Conimbla National Park to learn about the importance of connecting with country, looking after and honouring the connection to the land, understanding and respecting the traditions and beliefs of every culture and acknowledging the way our indigenous students learn through these connections. It was a very important and significant day for our staff and we all came away with a great respect and admiration for the Dinawan boys who continue to guide, educate and mentor our community. They created a safe space for us all to learn and appreciate each other and we all left feeling empowered. and immersed in culture.