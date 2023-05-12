Last week staff and students at Mulyan Public School have had the privilege of connecting with culture and country through some exciting experiences.
On Wednesday, Mr Beale and Mrs Murray took our Aboriginal Dance Group to Blackheath to participate in a Cultural Dance Workshop that was run by the NSW Dept of Education Arts Unit. The children learnt dance through story telling and connection and Mr Beale reported on how proud he was to see how active our students were within the group and the confidence they displayed.
On Friday, Mulyan Public School staff teamed up with Steven Taylor, Warren Williams, Will Ingram and Mark Merritt from Dinawans Connection. All staff headed out to Conimbla National Park to learn about the importance of connecting with country, looking after and honouring the connection to the land, understanding and respecting the traditions and beliefs of every culture and acknowledging the way our indigenous students learn through these connections. It was a very important and significant day for our staff and we all came away with a great respect and admiration for the Dinawan boys who continue to guide, educate and mentor our community. They created a safe space for us all to learn and appreciate each other and we all left feeling empowered. and immersed in culture.
Embedding Aboriginal perspectives is an important aspect of our Strategic Improvement Plan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.