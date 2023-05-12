Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Connecting with culture and country

May 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last week staff and students at Mulyan Public School have had the privilege of connecting with culture and country through some exciting experiences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.